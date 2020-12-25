Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has said that he will let his performances do the talking as he focuses on making his international comeback.

Sharjeel last played for Pakistan in January 2017, but has been one of the top performers in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 31-year-old is currently the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 634 runs in seven matches for Sindh, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 48.76.

“Obviously, as this is my first year after my comeback so some ups and downs are expected. I don’t feel that my form is that bad but as always, there is always room for improvement,” he told PakPassion.

“My performances in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy have given me a lot of confidence. My intention is to carry on doing well and continue to be amongst the top scoring openers in this tournament.

“At the moment, I have 634 runs in 7 games and am averaging over 48 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and hopefully this run of good form will continue for me in the remainder of the tournament.”

