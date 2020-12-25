Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan said legendary pace bowler Wasim Akram, the late Dean Jones and spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim all welcomed him back with open arms.

Sharjeel’s comments came after he represented the Karachi Kings, who won this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 31-year-old was making his comeback after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

Despite what he had done, Sharjeel said Wasim, Jones, who was the franchise’s head coach before tragically passing away earlier this year, and Imad, who captains the team, “all went out of their way to support me”.

“I am very pleased to say that there was no problem of acceptance, and I was given a lot of encouragement and support by Karachi Kings,” he told PakPassion. “In particular Wasim Akram, the late Dean Jones and our captain Imad Wasim, who I have been playing alongside since our Under-19 days, all went out of their way to support me.

“I was also very happy with my comeback on the field and pleased about the welcome I received from the whole Karachi team and the fans as well.”

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sharjeel is the seventh-highest run-scorer with 634 runs in seven matches for Sindh, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 48.76.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t care what Mohamad Hafeez said, Pakistan big-hitter capable of smashing the ball miles says

Coming Soon Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes No Results Vote Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes 5 ( 62.5 % ) No 3 ( 37.5 % ) Back

Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes 5 ( 62.5 % ) No 3 ( 37.5 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related