Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan said he may be 31 years old, but that doesn’t mean his international career is over.

Sharjeel last played for Pakistan in January 2017, but has been knocking on the selectors’ door with his performance in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 31-year-old is currently the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 634 runs in seven matches for Sindh, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 48.76.

“I am not in the habit of thinking too far ahead as immediate goals interest me more,” he told PakPassion. “In fact, I don’t even think about the past – it’s the present and what I can do now to help my career is what I think about.

“Yes I am 31 now and most importantly, I am enjoying my cricket with an eye to making a comeback to the Pakistan side. But for that to happen, I will need to perform exceptionally well in domestic cricket which is all I am focussed on doing.”

