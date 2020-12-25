Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan said he was glad not to be selected for the national team’s ongoing tour of New Zealand.

Explaining why, he said that he wanted to regain his form in domestic cricket before making his international comeback.

Sharjeel has done exactly that in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has been wreaking havoc.

The 31-year-old is currently the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 634 runs in seven matches for Sindh, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 48.76.

“Absolutely not, as I was happy that I got a chance to play in domestic cricket which would allow me to regain my form, and to improve my fitness,” he told PakPassion. “To not be named in the touring squad for New Zealand was not a worry for me as I am convinced that with the Almighty’s help, I will have plenty of opportunities to play cricket in the future.

“My aim at the moment is to take things one step at a time, to perform well in domestic cricket and continue improving in all aspects of the game, and then make a comeback for Pakistan.”

Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes 5 ( 62.5 % ) No 3 ( 37.5 % )

