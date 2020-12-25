Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Big-hitter Sharjeel Khan has said that he is confident he has what it takes to be part of Pakistan’s team for the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup.

Sharjeel has not played international cricket since January 2017, but he has been one of the best batsmen in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 31-year-old is currently the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 634 runs in seven matches for Sindh, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 48.76.

With the Pakistan One-Day Cup and Pakistan Super League (PSL) coming up, Sharjeel is hoping to put up more strong performances in domestic cricket before making his comeback for Pakistan.

“At the moment, I am looking to continue performing well in the remaining games of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and after that I am aiming to do my best in the Pakistan One-Day Cup,” he told PakPassion.

“Once these tournaments are over, my attention will turn to next year’s PSL and to do my best in that competition as well.

“Of course, the two T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 are also on my horizon and my performances in the PSL will hopefully go a long way in putting me in contention for these tournaments.”

Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes 5 ( 62.5 % ) No 3 ( 37.5 % )

