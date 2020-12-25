Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan admitted that he is glad to have had the chance to observe how Sarfaraz Ahmed led the team during his time as captain.

Sarfaraz was sacked from the leadership role in October 2019 and Rizwan will be captaining Pakistan in the first Test against New Zealand as regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out with a fractured right thumb.

Rizwan conceded that Sarfaraz was so good at what he did since he “led Pakistan with distinction”.

“I’m also fortunate to observe how Sarfaraz [Ahmed] went about his job as Pakistan captain. He has always been supportive to me and is ever willing to boost me up,” he was quoted as saying by Dawn. “Personally I would consider myself extremely lucky to get the opportunity as an understudy [to Sarfaraz] when he was well established in the Pakistan side.

“I’ll fully acknowledge Sarfaraz’s immense services for the country. And that I learnt a lot and grew up as a player by sharing the dressing room with him. No doubt, he has led Pakistan with distinction and I’ll always cherish his company.”

The first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on Saturday in Mount Maunganui.

