Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali admitted that he will need to step up and make big scores in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Azhar hasn’t had a lot of success in New Zealand has he has accumulated 206 runs in four Tests, which includes a top score of 67, at an average of 29.42.

The former captain has a much better record when taking on the Black Caps in the United Arab Emirates as he has scored 561 runs in six Tests, which includes a top score of 134, at an average of 51.

Overall, Azhar averages 42.61 against New Zealand in Test cricket.

Knowing that he has never made a Test century in New Zealand, Azhar will definitely be looking to change that during the two-Test series.

“[The] team expects me to perform because of my experience and I’ll try to support [the] captain [and] bowlers whenever needed,” he said in a video from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Ary Sports.

The first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on Saturday in Mount Maunganui.

