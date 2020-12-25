Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has admitted that the New Zealand pace trio of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner could cause his side some problems during the upcoming Test series.

Rizwan’s comments come ahead of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, where he will be captaining Pakistan.

The 28-year-old was put in charge after regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match as he is still recovering from a fractured right thumb.

While Rizwan conceded that Boult, Southee and Wagner pose a serious threat, he noted that the Pakistan bowlers can give the New Zealand batsmen a run for their money as well.

“We don’t need to read too much [into] what they [New Zealand] have in store for Pakistan. We had a good look at the pitch today and found the strip fully covered at the top,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Dawn. “The lush exterior is a clear indication that it [will] be a green-top Test match pitch.

“Our job is to go out and perform as well as we are capable of and if New Zealand have the luxury of fielding a world-class seam-bowling attack like [Trent] Boult, [Tim] Southee and Wagner, then our bowlers certainly have the capacity and firepower to create a lot of problems for their batsmen.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s the definition of a good captain, Mohammad Rizwan on strong leader Pakistan had a lot of success under

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9950 ( 13.62 % ) Babar Azam 52582 ( 71.96 % ) Steve Smith 2658 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 3244 ( 4.44 % ) Kane Williamson 2028 ( 2.78 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 85 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1177 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 258 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 177 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 495 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9950 ( 13.62 % ) Babar Azam 52582 ( 71.96 % ) Steve Smith 2658 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 3244 ( 4.44 % ) Kane Williamson 2028 ( 2.78 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 85 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1177 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 258 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 177 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 495 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related