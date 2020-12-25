Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Faisal Iqbal believes left-arm pace bowler Akif Javed is a future asset for Pakistan and Balochistan.

The Balochistan head coach’s comments come after Akif returned to training following a knee injury that kept him out of action.

Faisal is glad to see the 20-year-old on the road to recovery and hopes that once he returns, he will put up strong performances of Balochistan and ultimately grab the attention of the national selectors.

Thanks for sharing the video @Beagleboy172 So good and happy 👍🏻🙂 to see @imAkifJaved on his feet’s again after the surgery! He’s our 🇵🇰🏏 future and as asset for our Balochistan @1st_xi team! #StrongBoy #FutureTalent https://t.co/mh6lLGYnC8 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) December 23, 2020

“Thanks for sharing the video Grant Bradburn. So good and happy to see Akif Javed on his feet again after the surgery! He’s our future and an asset for Balochistan,” he said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 8673 ( 18.81 % ) Waqar Younis 1179 ( 2.56 % ) Javed Miandad 2934 ( 6.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 12145 ( 26.33 % ) Imran Khan 9673 ( 20.97 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1389 ( 3.01 % ) Younis Khan 2005 ( 4.35 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3056 ( 6.63 % ) Saeed Anwar 3840 ( 8.33 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 414 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 810 ( 1.76 % ) Back

