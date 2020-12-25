Shadab Khan will miss the first Test against New Zealand
Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the first Test against New Zealand due to a thigh injury.
Shadab suffered the injury during the third T20 International against New Zealand and underwent MRI scans in Tauranga on Thursday.
With the 22-year-old sidelined, Zafar Gohar has been called up as a potential replacement.
The first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will get underway on Saturday in Mount Manganui.
