Pakistan star Shadab Khan ruled out of first Test against New Zealand

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the first Test against New Zealand due to a thigh injury.

Shadab suffered the injury during the third T20 International against New Zealand and underwent MRI scans in Tauranga on Thursday.

With the 22-year-old sidelined, Zafar Gohar has been called up as a potential replacement.

The first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will get underway on Saturday in Mount Manganui.

