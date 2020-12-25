Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is not at all pleased with left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, saying he went about retiring from international cricket in the wrong way.

Amir, who retired from Test cricket last year, claimed that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management were deliberately snubbing him for selection.

But, Inzamam feels that Amir should have talked to head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before choosing to walk away from representing Pakistan altogether.

“Amir is a good player and his absence [will] affect the side. But we have other bowlers as well, who are doing well,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Such incidents should not take place in Pakistan cricket and this is more important for me as compared to how it affects our bowling strength. A player should not leave cricket in such a manner, after having served Pakistan cricket, as it doesn’t look good.

“If Amir had any issues with Waqar [Younis], he should have talked with Misbah and if that didn’t work he should have approached the PCB. If the issue remained after this, then he had the right to take such a decision. It’s unfortunate to see a player retire just because he was unhappy with one person.”

