Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan thrives under pressure.

This comes after Rizwan smashed a career-best 89, which came off 59 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, in the third T20 International against New Zealand.

The 28-year-old’s knock was a historic one as he made the joint-highest score for a Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman in T20 Internationals.

At the top with him is former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who struck an unbeaten 89, which came off 49 deliveries and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, against Scotland in June 2018.

Top knock under pressure @iMRizwanPak 👏👏👏 — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) December 22, 2020

“Top knock under pressure Mohammad Rizwan,” an impressed Salman said on Twitter.

Rizwan will now captain Pakistan in the first Test on Boxing Day as regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match since he is still recovering from the fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the T20 series.

