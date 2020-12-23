Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed believes fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has taken his game to the next level.

Sarfaraz’s high praise for Rizwan comes after the 28-year-old was named Man of the Match for his career-best 89, which came off 59 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, in the third T20 International against New Zealand.

Rizwan’s knock was a historic one as he made the joint-highest score for a Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman in T20 Internationals.

At the top with him is Sarfaraz, who struck an unbeaten 89, which came off 49 deliveries and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, against Scotland in June 2018.

“Well played Mohammad Rizwan, top innings boy,” Sarfaraz said on Twitter.

Rizwan will now captain Pakistan in the first Test on Boxing Day as regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match since he is still recovering from the fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the three-match T20 series.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is something special, Imran Butt says about a Pakistan player who has been on a rampage

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9870 ( 13.66 % ) Babar Azam 51940 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2624 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3214 ( 4.45 % ) Kane Williamson 1996 ( 2.76 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 82 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1165 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 258 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 489 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9870 ( 13.66 % ) Babar Azam 51940 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2624 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3214 ( 4.45 % ) Kane Williamson 1996 ( 2.76 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 82 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1165 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 258 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 489 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related