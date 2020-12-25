Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called captain Imran Farhat and batsman Ayaz Tasawar “fearless” after they played crucial roles in leading the team to victory over Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Farhat struck 77, which came off 141 balls and included 13 boundaries, while Tasawar made 69, which came off 105 deliveries and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

In addition to Farhat and Tasawar, Faisal also praised Akbar-ur-Rehman for playing “an important part” in Balochistan’s innings and five-run win.

Akbar scored 82, which came off 155 balls and included four boundaries and five sixes.

“Fearless batting display from Imran Farhat, Ayaz Tasawar and Akbar played an important part for our win today!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Overall, Akbar has accumulated 563 runs in seven matches, which includes a century and four fifties at an average of 43.30.

Tasawar has made 483 runs in six games, which includes a hundred and four half-centuries, at an average of 60.37.

As for Farhat, he has amassed 444 runs in seven matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 40.36.

