Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has said that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s critics will shut up now following his impressive performance in the third T20 International against New Zealand.

Rizwan smashed a career-best 89 in the match, which came off 59 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes.

The 28-year-old’s knock was a historic one as he made the joint-highest score for a Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman in T20 Internationals.

At the top with him is former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who struck an unbeaten 89, which came off 49 deliveries and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, against Scotland in June 2018.

Heroics Innings of Rizwan shut up the critics,best answer to all who were criticising him well done and well played mate keep going,to watch full video click the link https://t.co/iLk7Traq7Q — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 22, 2020

“Heroics innings of Rizwan shut up the critics, best answer to all who were criticising him. Well done and well played mate keep going,” Kaneria said on Twitter.

Rizwan will now captain Pakistan in the first Test on Boxing Day as regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match since he is still recovering from the fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the T20 series.

