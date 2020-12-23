Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Shaheens captain Rohail Nazir has said that he learns so much from veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

His comments come after Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

Hafeez will also end 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

Nazir, who is just 19 years old and seen as one of the next big things for Pakistan, noted that Hafeez has “a great personality” and is “a great cricketer”.

Well done hafees bhi always learn from you a great personality and a great cricketer 👍🇵🇰🤲 — Rohail Nazir (@rohailnazir9) December 23, 2020

“Well done Hafeez bhai always learn from you. A great personality and a great cricketer,” he said on Twitter.

Nazir has been in good form as of late too as he scored a sensational 100, which came off 164 balls and included 11 boundaries and two sixes, in the Shaheens’ 89-run win over New Zealand A.

