Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Wahab Riaz said opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq is fun to hang around with.

Wahab made the compliment while wishing Imam happy birthday as he turned 25 on Tuesday.

Happy birthday bro @ImamUlHaq12 Always great times in your company whether on the field or off it. Have a good one 🎂 pic.twitter.com/81d3PiS0dY — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) December 22, 2020

“Happy birthday bro Imam-ul-Haq. Always great times in your company whether on the field or off it. Have a good one,” Wahab said on Twitter.

Imam is currently in New Zealand with the Pakistan team, but has been ruled out of the first Test against the Black Caps as he is recovering from a fractured left thumb.

