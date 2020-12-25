He’s fun to hang around with, Wahab Riaz on 25-year-old Pakistan batsman

Posted on by
Wahab Riaz said it is fun to hang around with Imam-ul-Haq

Wahab Riaz: “Always great times in your company whether on the field or off it”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Wahab Riaz said opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq is fun to hang around with.

Wahab made the compliment while wishing Imam happy birthday as he turned 25 on Tuesday.

“Happy birthday bro Imam-ul-Haq. Always great times in your company whether on the field or off it. Have a good one,” Wahab said on Twitter.

Imam is currently in New Zealand with the Pakistan team, but has been ruled out of the first Test against the Black Caps as he is recovering from a fractured left thumb.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is Superman, Shaheen Shah Afridi sees Pakistan player conquering world cricket as a superhero

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply