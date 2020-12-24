Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Sindh batsman Saud Shakeel expressed his delight at having surpassed 3,000 first-class runs as he continued his run of fine form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Saud achieved the feat during his side’s match against Southern Punjab, in which he scored a superb century.

The 25-year-old made an unbeaten 123 in the second innings, which came off 157 balls and included 16 boundaries.

Despite his efforts, Sindh lost the match by five wickets.

However, Saud is now the second-highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 871 runs, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 58.06.

Given how good his form has been, Saud will no doubt be hoping that he gets a Pakistan call-up in the near future.

Alhumdulillah for 10th Century and in this process completed 3000 runs in FC. https://t.co/5yaqdwB05u — Saud Shakeel (@saudshak) December 23, 2020

“Alhumdulillah for 10th Century and in this process completed 3000 runs in FC (first-class),” he said on Twitter.

