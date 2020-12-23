Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former cricketer Yasir Arafat has lavished praise on veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, saying he has become Mr. Consistent.

His comments come after Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

The 40-year-old will also end 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

While Yasir said Hafeez is “consistent as always, he was also impressed with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for holding his nerve in the third T20 International.

Rizwan was named Man of the Match for his career-best 89, which came off 59 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, as Pakistan won the game by four wickets.

Rizwan’s knock was a historic one as he made the joint-highest score for a Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman in T20 Internationals.

At the top with him is former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who struck an unbeaten 89, which came off 49 deliveries and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, against Scotland in June 2018.

New Zealand certainly didn't make it easy! But @iMRizwanPak held his nerve almost right till the very end and @MHafeez22 consistent as always 😄. Congrats Pakistan🇵🇰 #NZvPAK — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) December 22, 2020

“New Zealand certainly didn’t make it easy! But Mohammad Rizwan held his nerve almost right till the very end and Mohammad Hafeez consistent as always. Congrats Pakistan,” Yasir said on Twitter.

Rizwan will now captain Pakistan in the first Test on Boxing Day as regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match since he is still recovering from the fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the T20 series.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s taken his game to the next level, Sarfaraz Ahmed pleased to see 28-year-old Pakistan player emerging as a leader

