Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan admitted that he never thought he would captain his country.

Rizwan will be leading Pakistan in the first Test against New Zealand on Boxing Day after regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match since he is still recovering from the fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the recently-concluded three-match T20 series.

The 28-year-old admitted that being given the honour of captaining Pakistan is a dream come true and vowed to do everything in his power to help his side come out on top in the first Test.

“I never thought I’d be made the captain of Pakistan and I can’t explain my happiness,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan will go into the Test series on a high as he was named Man of the Match for his career-best 89 in the third T20 International.

Rizwan’s knock came off 59 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes as Pakistan won the match by four wickets.

Even though it was a consolation win as New Zealand walked away with a 2-1 series win, Rizwan said his team’s triumph in the final T20 International has given the players a major boost in confidence.

“We want to take momentum from this into the Test match, so this is very important for us,” he said.

