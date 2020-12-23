Don’t stop shining, Misbah on Pakistan player who was under pressure

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has told wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to keep shining after his impressive performance in the third T20 International against New Zealand.

Rizwan was named Man of the Match for his career-best 89, which came off 59 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Misbah admitted that Rizwan was under pressure and is glad that he has regained his form ahead of the two-Test series.

“Happy to see Rizwan under pressure, this innings definitely gave him much-needed confidence before going into the Test series. I hope he continues this performance in [the] Tests,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Rizwan will captain Pakistan in the first Test on Boxing Day as regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match since he is still recovering from the fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the recently-concluded three-match T20 series.

