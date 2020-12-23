Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
New Zealand left-arm seamer Neil Wagner has admitted that Pakistan “are a dangerous side with class players throughout their lineup”.
His comments come ahead of the two-Test series, which begins on Boxing Day in Mount Maunganui.
Even though the Black Caps secured a 2-1 series win over the men in green in the T20 series, Wagner isn’t letting his guard down and has no intentions of underestimating Pakistan in the upcoming Test series.
“Pakistan are a dangerous side with class players throughout their lineup – so we know we’ll have to be at the top of our game,” Wagner said in a press release issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“It doesn’t get much bigger than a Boxing Day Test on your home ground. The community has really got behind Bay Oval and to see a bumper crowd there on Boxing Day will be pretty special as a local player.
“The Test team have played some really good cricket of late and to have an opportunity to push for a World Test Championship Final is truly exciting.”
