Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand left-arm seamer Neil Wagner has admitted that Pakistan “are a dangerous side with class players throughout their lineup”.

His comments come ahead of the two-Test series, which begins on Boxing Day in Mount Maunganui.

Even though the Black Caps secured a 2-1 series win over the men in green in the T20 series, Wagner isn’t letting his guard down and has no intentions of underestimating Pakistan in the upcoming Test series.

“Pakistan are a dangerous side with class players throughout their lineup – so we know we’ll have to be at the top of our game,” Wagner said in a press release issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“It doesn’t get much bigger than a Boxing Day Test on your home ground. The community has really got behind Bay Oval and to see a bumper crowd there on Boxing Day will be pretty special as a local player.

“The Test team have played some really good cricket of late and to have an opportunity to push for a World Test Championship Final is truly exciting.”

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9866 ( 13.67 % ) Babar Azam 51912 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2623 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3214 ( 4.45 % ) Kane Williamson 1992 ( 2.76 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 82 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1165 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 257 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 489 ( 0.68 % ) Back

