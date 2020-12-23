Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan cricketer Anwar Ali admitted that he has been extremely impressed with all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

His comments come after Pakistan secured a consolation four-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20 International.

Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series, which included a career-best score of 99 not out in the second T20 International, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

The 40-year-old will also end 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

As for Rizwan, he amassed 128 in the T20 series, which included a career-best knock of 89 in the third T20 International, at an average of 42.66 and a strike-rate of 133.33.

“Alhamdolillah. Congratulations team Pakistan. Mohammad Rizwan you beauty, Mohammad Hafeez Bhae Tussi Great o,” Anwar said on Twitter.

Rizwan will now captain Pakistan in the first Test on Boxing Day as regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match since he is still recovering from the fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the three-match T20 series.

