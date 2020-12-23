Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan seamer Mohammad Ilyas said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s career-best knock of 89 was a “much-needed innings”.
Rizwan’s superb batting display, which came off 59 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, occurred in the third T20 International against New Zealand.
Thanks to his efforts, Pakistan secured a consolation four-wicket win and avoided being whitewashed 3-0.
“Congratulations team Pakistan. Impressive and much-needed innings by Mohammad Rizwan bhai today. Keep it up Green Shirts. Pakistan Zindabad,” Ilyas said on Twitter.
Rizwan will now captain Pakistan in the first Test on Boxing Day as regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match since he is still recovering from the fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the three-match T20 series.
Meanwhile, Ilyas has been playing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has taken seven wickets in five matches, which includes Southern Punjab’s ongoing game against Sindh, at an average of 66.14.
