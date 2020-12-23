Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Balochistan batsman Azeem Ghumman said Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have been playing top-class cricket as of late.

His comments come after Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

Hafeez will also end 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

As for Rizwan, he amassed 128 in the T20 series, which included a career-best knock of 89, at an average of 42.66 and a strike-rate of 133.33.

“Well played Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez bhai,” Ghumman said on Twitter.

Rizwan will now captain Pakistan in the first Test on Boxing Day as regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match since he is still recovering from the fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the three-match T20 series.

Meanwhile, Ghumman has been doing well in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has scored 268 runs in four matches for Balochistan, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 33.50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He deserves applause, big-time power-hitter Azam Khan says Pakistan player is super good

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9866 ( 13.67 % ) Babar Azam 51912 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2623 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3214 ( 4.45 % ) Kane Williamson 1992 ( 2.76 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 82 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1165 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 257 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 489 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9866 ( 13.67 % ) Babar Azam 51912 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2623 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3214 ( 4.45 % ) Kane Williamson 1992 ( 2.76 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 82 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1165 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 257 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 489 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related