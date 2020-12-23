Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan batsman Azam Khan believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan deserves major applause for his match-winning knock in the third T20 International against New Zealand.
Rizwan was named Man of the Match for his career-best 89, which came off 59 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes.
Thanks to his efforts, Pakistan secured a consolation four-wicket win and avoided being whitewashed 3-0.
Well played Muhammad Rizwan.🏏👏#pakistanzindabad
— azam23khan (@MAzamKhan45) December 22, 2020
“Well played Mohammad Rizwan,” Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan, said on Twitter.
Rizwan will now captain Pakistan in the first Test on Boxing Day as regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match since he is still recovering from the fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the three-match T20 series.
