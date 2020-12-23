Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Azam Khan believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan deserves major applause for his match-winning knock in the third T20 International against New Zealand.

Rizwan was named Man of the Match for his career-best 89, which came off 59 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Thanks to his efforts, Pakistan secured a consolation four-wicket win and avoided being whitewashed 3-0.

“Well played Mohammad Rizwan,” Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan, said on Twitter.

Rizwan will now captain Pakistan in the first Test on Boxing Day as regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match since he is still recovering from the fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the three-match T20 series.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t stop shining, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan player who was under pressure

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9866 ( 13.67 % ) Babar Azam 51912 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2623 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3214 ( 4.45 % ) Kane Williamson 1992 ( 2.76 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 81 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1165 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 257 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 489 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9866 ( 13.67 % ) Babar Azam 51912 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2623 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3214 ( 4.45 % ) Kane Williamson 1992 ( 2.76 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 81 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1165 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 257 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 489 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related