Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam could potentially be fit to play in the second Test against New Zealand, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed.
Azam was ruled out of the three-match T20 series with a fractured right thumb, which will also sideline him for the first Test on Boxing Day.
In his absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will captain Pakistan.
However, Misbah noted that Azam “has started to grip the bat today and has been practicing with a tennis ball”.
He added that he hopes the 26-year-old will be better in five or six days.
Misbah-ul-Haq "We are hopeful that Babar Azam will be fit for the second Test. He has started to grip the bat today and has been practicing with a tennis ball. You can't really make predictions with injuries like this but I hope he gets better in 5 or 6 days" #NZvPAK #Cricket
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 22, 2020
“We are hopeful that Babar Azam will be fit for the second Test. He has started to grip the bat today and has been practicing with a tennis ball. You can’t really make predictions with injuries like this but I hope he gets better in 5 or 6 days,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will get underway on January 3 in Christchurch.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t stop shining, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan player who was under pressure