Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam could potentially be fit to play in the second Test against New Zealand, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed.

Azam was ruled out of the three-match T20 series with a fractured right thumb, which will also sideline him for the first Test on Boxing Day.

In his absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will captain Pakistan.

However, Misbah noted that Azam “has started to grip the bat today and has been practicing with a tennis ball”.

He added that he hopes the 26-year-old will be better in five or six days.

Misbah-ul-Haq "We are hopeful that Babar Azam will be fit for the second Test. He has started to grip the bat today and has been practicing with a tennis ball. You can't really make predictions with injuries like this but I hope he gets better in 5 or 6 days" #NZvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 22, 2020

“We are hopeful that Babar Azam will be fit for the second Test. He has started to grip the bat today and has been practicing with a tennis ball. You can’t really make predictions with injuries like this but I hope he gets better in 5 or 6 days,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will get underway on January 3 in Christchurch.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t stop shining, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan player who was under pressure

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9866 ( 13.67 % ) Babar Azam 51912 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2623 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3214 ( 4.45 % ) Kane Williamson 1992 ( 2.76 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 82 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1165 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 257 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 489 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9866 ( 13.67 % ) Babar Azam 51912 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2623 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3214 ( 4.45 % ) Kane Williamson 1992 ( 2.76 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 82 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1165 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 257 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 489 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related