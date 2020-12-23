Pakistan captain Babar Azam might be fit for the 2nd Test, Misbah reveals

Misbah-ul-Haq said Babar Azam might be fit for the second Test against New Zealand

Misbah-ul-Haq: “We are hopeful that Babar Azam will be fit for the second Test. He has started to grip the bat today and has been practicing with a tennis ball”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam could potentially be fit to play in the second Test against New Zealand, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed.

Azam was ruled out of the three-match T20 series with a fractured right thumb, which will also sideline him for the first Test on Boxing Day.

In his absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will captain Pakistan.

However, Misbah noted that Azam “has started to grip the bat today and has been practicing with a tennis ball”.

He added that he hopes the 26-year-old will be better in five or six days.

“We are hopeful that Babar Azam will be fit for the second Test. He has started to grip the bat today and has been practicing with a tennis ball. You can’t really make predictions with injuries like this but I hope he gets better in 5 or 6 days,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will get underway on January 3 in Christchurch.

