Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir has vowed to keep fighting to make his international comeback even though it has been over three years.

Tanvir last played for his country in April 2017, but has been bowling well in the numerous T20 leagues he features in.

The 36-year-old admitted that he wants to represent the men in green at the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup, but knows that he needs to be given a chance to prove himself at the international level once again if that is to happen.

“JazzakAllah bhai, will never lose hope,” he said on Twitter.

