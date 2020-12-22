Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has lashed out at the national team players for arguing on the field.

Arafat’s comments came after the second T20 International against New Zealand, which Pakistan lost by nine wickets.

While he said he “can accept the defeat”, Arafat admitted that it is unacceptable for the players to be bickering on the pitch as such things should be done behind the scenes.

Can accept the defeat, but perhaps it's better to keep the bickering off the field.😠😡😤 #NZvPak — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) December 20, 2020

“Can accept the defeat, but perhaps it’s better to keep the bickering off the field,” he said on Twitter.

