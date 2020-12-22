Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has heaped praise on Australia pace bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood following their performance in the first Test against India.

Afridi admitted that he really enjoyed Australia’s eight-wicket win as he saw “top-quality Test match fast bowling after [a] long time”.

Cummins took seven wickets in the match, while Hazlewood claimed six, which included a superb five-wicket haul that led to India being bowled out for 36, their lowest ever Test score, in their second innings.

With captain Virat Kohli having returned home for the birth of his first child and pace bowler Mohammed Shami out for the rest of the series with a fractured forearm, Afridi admitted that India will find it tough to bounce back. However, he did not rule out the possibility of it happening.

Brilliant display by Cummins and Hazelwood today, really enjoyed top-quality Test match fast bowling after long time. Indian batting is still capable of fighting back but it will be now tougher without Kohli. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 19, 2020

“Brilliant display by Cummins and Hazelwood today, really enjoyed top-quality Test match fast bowling after [a] long time. Indian batting is still capable of fighting back but it will be now tougher without Kohli,” Afridi said on Twitter.

The second Test between Australia and India will begin on December 26 in Melbourne.

