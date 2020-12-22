Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal sent a message to the national selectors, saying “experience speaks [for] itself”.

Akmal last played international cricket in April 2017 and has been trying to get back into the national team ever since.

However, despite being one of the top performers in domestic cricket over the last few years, he has continued to be overlooked by the selectors.

Akmal asked that if veteran players like Mohammad Hafeez can keep hold of their place in the team after being given a chance to shine, why aren’t players like him provided with an opportunity to revive their careers.

Jazak Allah thank you 🙏 Experience speaks itself just like @MHafeez22 experienced batting 👏🏻👏🏻 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 20, 2020

“Jazak Allah thank you. Experience speaks [for] itself just like Mohammad Hafeez’s experienced batting,” Akmal said on Twitter.

Akmal’s comments come after Hafeez smashed a career-best 99 not out, which came off 57 balls and included 10 boundaries and five sixes, in the second T20 International against New Zealand on Sunday.

In 2020, Hafeez has been in red-hot form in T20 Internationals as he has scored 374 runs in nine matches at an average of 93.50.

The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9841 ( 13.69 % ) Babar Azam 51698 ( 71.89 % ) Steve Smith 2609 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3206 ( 4.46 % ) Kane Williamson 1981 ( 2.75 % ) Rashid Khan 414 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 81 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1160 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 256 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 486 ( 0.68 % ) Back

