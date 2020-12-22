Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has called limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan a “bits and pieces player”, even though he said that he didn’t want to label him as that.

He also believes that Shadab, who is standing in as captain for the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand, shouldn’t be batting at number five.

Explaining why, Sohail said it “exposes your entire system”.

“Your system is totally exposed when a utility player, I don’t want to use the word bits and pieces player, Shadab Khan bats at number five. It exposes your entire system,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab made 42 runs batting at number five in the first T20 International against the Black Caps, but only mustered four runs in the same position in the second match.

Pakistan have already lost the series as New Zealand hold a 2-0 lead going into the third game in Napier on Tuesday.

