Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali lauded Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Joe Hart for his “lovely smooth action” when bowling.
Anwar’s comments come after the Tottenham players were filmed playing cricket.
The 33-year-old conceded that Hart, who is a left-arm seamer, was bowling well to striker Harry Kane.
#Joehart lovely Smooth Action🙌 @mmbangwa #IanSmit love It😘🥰 https://t.co/pFelKlWi4b
— Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) December 21, 2020
“Joe Hart lovely smooth action,” Anwar said on Twitter.
Hart has not featured in a Premier League game this season, but has appeared in five Europa League matches and recorded three clean sheets.
Tottenham are currently in sixth place on the Premier League standings.
One thought on “Such a smooth action, Pakistan cricketer Anwar Ali gives thumbs up to Premier League player’s bowling skills”
Fat Ronaldo