Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali lauded Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Joe Hart for his “lovely smooth action” when bowling.

Anwar’s comments come after the Tottenham players were filmed playing cricket.

The 33-year-old conceded that Hart, who is a left-arm seamer, was bowling well to striker Harry Kane.

“Joe Hart lovely smooth action,” Anwar said on Twitter.

Hart has not featured in a Premier League game this season, but has appeared in five Europa League matches and recorded three clean sheets.

Tottenham are currently in sixth place on the Premier League standings.

