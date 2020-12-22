Image courtesy of: Zimbio

In a video on Twitter, Mohammad Asif, who was once a Pakistan sensation for his ability to take wickets, revealed the secrets behind bowling deadly out-swingers and in-swingers.

Asif was renowned for his ability to make the ball swing, and many batsmen, including South Africa’s Hashim Amla and England’s Kevin Pietersen, named him the hardest bowler they faced during their illustrious careers.

Asif recently featured in the US Open Cricket 2020 tournament and it was there that he put on a masterclass on how to bowl lethal swinging deliveries.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36 and 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13.

As for his T20 International career, the 38-year-old claimed 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.38.

