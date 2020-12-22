Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former seamer Sarfraz Nawaz said the Pakistan bowlers should watch and learn from New Zealand speedster Tim Southee.
Nawaz noted that Southee is so successful because he uses the conditions to his advantage perfectly.
His comments come after Southee tore through Pakistan’s batting line-up with figures of 4-21 off his four overs in the second T20 International.
Southee’s efforts earned him the Man of the Match award as New Zealand triumphed by nine wickets.
“He always used the conditions perfectly as in the second T20, his ability to exploit Pakistan batsmen’s weaknesses was worth watching,” Nawaz told The News.
“Every country has different conditions and wickets so it is the duty of team management and coaching staff to prepare fresh faces for such conditions.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Send him home, Sarfraz Nawaz asks what’s the point of keeping one particular Pakistan player in New Zealand