Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former seamer Sarfraz Nawaz said the Pakistan bowlers should watch and learn from New Zealand speedster Tim Southee.

Nawaz noted that Southee is so successful because he uses the conditions to his advantage perfectly.

His comments come after Southee tore through Pakistan’s batting line-up with figures of 4-21 off his four overs in the second T20 International.

Southee’s efforts earned him the Man of the Match award as New Zealand triumphed by nine wickets.

“He always used the conditions perfectly as in the second T20, his ability to exploit Pakistan batsmen’s weaknesses was worth watching,” Nawaz told The News.

“Every country has different conditions and wickets so it is the duty of team management and coaching staff to prepare fresh faces for such conditions.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Send him home, Sarfraz Nawaz asks what’s the point of keeping one particular Pakistan player in New Zealand

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 8343 ( 18.93 % ) Waqar Younis 1108 ( 2.51 % ) Javed Miandad 2811 ( 6.38 % ) Shahid Afridi 11582 ( 26.28 % ) Imran Khan 9281 ( 21.06 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1287 ( 2.92 % ) Younis Khan 1904 ( 4.32 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2941 ( 6.67 % ) Saeed Anwar 3649 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 395 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 775 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 8343 ( 18.93 % ) Waqar Younis 1108 ( 2.51 % ) Javed Miandad 2811 ( 6.38 % ) Shahid Afridi 11582 ( 26.28 % ) Imran Khan 9281 ( 21.06 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1287 ( 2.92 % ) Younis Khan 1904 ( 4.32 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2941 ( 6.67 % ) Saeed Anwar 3649 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 395 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 775 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related