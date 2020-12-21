He is the professor, Akhtar tells Pakistan players to learn from star batsman

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is the professor and the other batsmen in the team need to learn from him.
Akhtar’s comments come after Hafeez, who is actually nicknamed Professor, smashed a career-best 99 not out, which came off 57 balls and included 10 boundaries and five sixes, in the second T20 International against New Zealand on Sunday.
Even though Pakistan lost the match by nine wickets, the Rawalpindi Express lauded Hafeez for leading by example.
Learn from @MHafeez22 . See how he is playing. Utilize his experience for as long as he is playing around you. Careless performance by all. #pakvnz #cricket pic.twitter.com/5NRLR9iM4Q
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 20, 2020
“Learn from Mohammad Hafeez. See how he is playing. Utilize his experience for as long as he is playing around you. Careless performance by all,” Akhtar said on Twitter.
In 2020, Hafeez has been in red-hot form in T20 Internationals as he has scored 374 runs in nine matches at an average of 93.50.
The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.
