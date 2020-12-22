Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has said that the national team must wake up to the reality that they haven’t got two opening batsmen.

In the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique opened the in the first match, while Rizwan and Haider Ali batted at the top of the order in the second game.

However, Sohail noted that all three of them are middle order batsmen and shouldn’t be classified as openers.

He added that many aspiring openers in Pakistan will get demoralised when they see this as the message being sent right now is that middle order batsmen will be given an opportunity to open.

“You don’t have two openers. You are sending a message to the aspiring and upcoming openers that you should not do it because we are going to use a middle-order batsman for that slot,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan have already lost the T20 series as New Zealand hold a 2-0 lead going into the third game in Napier on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan will never produce another bowler like him, Rashid Latif on deadly accurate seamer

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 8343 ( 18.93 % ) Waqar Younis 1108 ( 2.51 % ) Javed Miandad 2811 ( 6.38 % ) Shahid Afridi 11582 ( 26.28 % ) Imran Khan 9281 ( 21.06 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1287 ( 2.92 % ) Younis Khan 1904 ( 4.32 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2941 ( 6.67 % ) Saeed Anwar 3649 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 395 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 775 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 8343 ( 18.93 % ) Waqar Younis 1108 ( 2.51 % ) Javed Miandad 2811 ( 6.38 % ) Shahid Afridi 11582 ( 26.28 % ) Imran Khan 9281 ( 21.06 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1287 ( 2.92 % ) Younis Khan 1904 ( 4.32 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2941 ( 6.67 % ) Saeed Anwar 3649 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 395 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 775 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related