Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Khalid Mahmood said the board “mishandled” left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir.

Mahmood’s comments come after Amir announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Amir claimed that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management deliberately snubbed him for selection.

Mahmood admitted that Amir’s case is “unfortunate” as he “is an outstanding bowler” who Pakistan could have “benefitted tremendously from”.

“It is unfortunate what has happened in the case of Mohammad Amir,” Khalid told Dawn. “It seems they [PCB] that they don’t care about the betterment of Pakistan cricket. Every Pakistani feels that such incidents like mistreating Amir and others damage Pakistan cricket.

“No doubt, Amir is an outstanding bowler, but the PCB could not take good care of him and is going to mess up his case. Had Amir been playing for another country, they would have benefitted tremendously from a skilled bowler like him.

“We mishandled Amir and now when he is leaving because he says he cannot work with the current management of the national team, the PCB instead of holding investigations into his allegations have gone aloof of the whole saga.

“It is a case of a player and not of any soldier of any army. If someone does not want to play Test cricket, the PCB can provide him counselling. But if he is still not willing to play the five-day format, the board should never force him to play.

“Do you recall what was the attitude of England’s top all-rounder Ian Botham during his playing days and how tactfully his cricket board handled him and got the best out of him. Prolific cricketers are like diamonds and as you know most of our cricketers come from poor and humble background, it is the PCB’s job to groom them and take care of them so that they can serve the national team at their best for a longer period.”

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, the 28-year-old picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

