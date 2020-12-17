Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia spinner Adam Zampa has revealed how Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf “tried to blow blokes’ heads off” when he first joined the Melbourne Stars in last year’s Big Bash League (BBL).

Zampa admitted that he “would never face Haris Rauf in the nets” as he bowls at 150 kph.

His comments come after it was announced that Rauf would be returning to the Stars for the ongoing edition of the BBL.

“Haris Rauf was an interesting one last year. We had heard of him playing some club cricket in Tasmania. Hurricanes were close to signing him but we got him at the last minute, and his emergence is something we all remember from last year. Since then he has gone on to play for Pakistan too,” Zampa said in a video posted by the Stars as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“He used to bowl 150 clicks in the nets and tried to blow blokes’ heads off. David Hussey had to remind him that these are your teammates. I would never face Haris Rauf in the nets.”

In the 2019/20 BBL, Rauf was the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 10 matches for the Stars, which included an incredible hat-trick, at an average of 13.35 and an economy rate of 7.05.

Rauf is currently in New Zealand with the Pakistan team and is set to join the Stars after the T20 series.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.

