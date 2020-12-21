It was Southee, not Saudi Arabia, Akhtar bamboozled over why Pakistan newcomer was so scared

Shoaib Akhtar asked why Abdullah Shafique was so scared saying he was facing Tim Southee not Saudi Arabia

Shoaib Akhtar: “Abdullah Shafique was trying to play a pull shot with his head down. It was Tim Southee, not Saudi Arabia that you were so scared”

Former Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has questioned why batsman Abdullah Shafique looked so scared during the second T20 International against New Zealand.

Shafique was dismissed for a duck on the second ball he faced as he played a half-hearted pull shot that resulted in him being caught and bowled by Black Caps pace bowler Tim Southee.

The Rawalpindi Express noted that Shafique was trying to play the pull shot with his head down, which was why he got out.

“Abdullah Shafique was trying to play a pull shot with his head down. It was Tim Southee, not Saudi Arabia that you were so scared,” he told PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.

