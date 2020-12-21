Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has questioned why batsman Abdullah Shafique looked so scared during the second T20 International against New Zealand.

Shafique was dismissed for a duck on the second ball he faced as he played a half-hearted pull shot that resulted in him being caught and bowled by Black Caps pace bowler Tim Southee.

The Rawalpindi Express noted that Shafique was trying to play the pull shot with his head down, which was why he got out.

“Abdullah Shafique was trying to play a pull shot with his head down. It was Tim Southee, not Saudi Arabia that you were so scared,” he told PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 8212 ( 18.94 % ) Waqar Younis 1092 ( 2.52 % ) Javed Miandad 2752 ( 6.35 % ) Shahid Afridi 11374 ( 26.23 % ) Imran Khan 9146 ( 21.09 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1276 ( 2.94 % ) Younis Khan 1876 ( 4.33 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2905 ( 6.7 % ) Saeed Anwar 3586 ( 8.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 391 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 759 ( 1.75 % ) Back

