Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan cricketer Anwar Ali heaped praise on Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood for his “unbelievable” bowling in the first Test against India.
Hazlewood took a superb five-wicket haul as India were skittled out for 36, their lowest score in Test cricket.
As a result of Hazlewood’s figures of 5-8 off five overs, Australia won the match by eight wickets and went 1-0 up in the four-Test series.
Unbeliveable 🤦♀️ #Hazelwood🙈 #AUSvIND
— Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) December 19, 2020
“Unbelievable,” Anwar said on Twitter as he couldn’t believe what had happened.
The second Test between Australia and India will get underway on Boxing Day in Melbourne.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Batsmen today would have no chance against them, Shoaib Akhtar on two Pakistan reverse swing kings bowling at 100 mph