Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan cricketer Anwar Ali heaped praise on Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood for his “unbelievable” bowling in the first Test against India.

Hazlewood took a superb five-wicket haul as India were skittled out for 36, their lowest score in Test cricket.

As a result of Hazlewood’s figures of 5-8 off five overs, Australia won the match by eight wickets and went 1-0 up in the four-Test series.

“Unbelievable,” Anwar said on Twitter as he couldn’t believe what had happened.

The second Test between Australia and India will get underway on Boxing Day in Melbourne.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Batsmen today would have no chance against them, Shoaib Akhtar on two Pakistan reverse swing kings bowling at 100 mph

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9807 ( 13.7 % ) Babar Azam 51470 ( 71.88 % ) Steve Smith 2596 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3198 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1970 ( 2.75 % ) Rashid Khan 413 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 80 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1156 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 256 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 483 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9807 ( 13.7 % ) Babar Azam 51470 ( 71.88 % ) Steve Smith 2596 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3198 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1970 ( 2.75 % ) Rashid Khan 413 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 80 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1156 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 256 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 483 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related