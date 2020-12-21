Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan cricketer Anwar Ali has been amazed by the form veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been in throughout the whole of 2020.

Anwar’s comments come after Hafeez smashed a career-best 99 not out, which came off 57 balls and included 10 boundaries and five sixes, in the second T20 International against New Zealand on Sunday.

Even though the men in green lost that match by nine wickets, Anwar praised Hafeez for his “classy, fluent, effortless” knock.

Waowwwwww @MHafeez22 Bhae Maza Agaya Classyyy ,fluent effortless Simply out Class 🙇 #PakvsNz — Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) December 20, 2020

“Wow Mohammad Hafeez bhai Maza Agaya. Classy, fluent effortless. Simply class,” he said on Twitter.

In 2020, Hafeez has been in red-hot form in T20 Internationals as he has scored 374 runs in nine matches at an average of 93.50 and a strike-rate of 153.90.

The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.

