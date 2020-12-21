Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Rumman Raees heaped praise on all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, saying “the world needs to see your heroics”.

His comments come after Hafeez smashed a career-best 99 not out, which came off 57 balls and included 10 boundaries and five sixes, in the second T20 International against New Zealand on Sunday.

Despite New Zealand winning the match by nine wickets, Raees applauded Hafeez’s batting and said that the 40-year-old “keeps getting better”.

“And he keeps getting better, given the circumstances, this 99* today was better than a lot of centuries. MashAllah lovely Hafeez Bhai, keep going, for the reason that Pakistan needs you, the world needs to see your heroics, Zindabad!” Raees said on Twitter.

In 2020, Hafeez has been in red-hot form in T20 Internationals as he has scored 374 runs in nine matches at an average of 93.50.

The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.

