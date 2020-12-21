Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan and Balochistan batsman Akbar-ur-Rehman has said that he and his teammates love playing “fearless cricket”.

His comments come after he scored 82, which came off 155 balls and included four boundaries and five sixes, on the second day of Balochistan’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern.

Akbar was well supported by captain Imran Farhat, who made 77 runs off 141 deliveries, which included 13 boundaries.

Ayaz Tasawar also fared well as he struck a 105-ball 69, which included nine boundaries and two sixes, as Balochistan were bowled out for 372 after Northern made 203 in their first innings.

“Playing fearless cricket is [a] strength of our team,” Akbar was quoted as saying by the PCB on Twitter.

Including the ongoing game against Northern, Akbar has scored 481 runs in seven matches, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 40.08.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan will never produce another bowler like him, Rashid Latif on deadly accurate seamer

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 298 ( 6.42 % ) Central Punjab 1081 ( 23.29 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1026 ( 22.1 % ) Northern 432 ( 9.31 % ) Sindh 1375 ( 29.62 % ) Southern Punjab 430 ( 9.26 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 298 ( 6.42 % ) Central Punjab 1081 ( 23.29 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1026 ( 22.1 % ) Northern 432 ( 9.31 % ) Sindh 1375 ( 29.62 % ) Southern Punjab 430 ( 9.26 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related