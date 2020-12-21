Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir said veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has ice in his veins as he shines under pressure.

Tanvir’s comments come after Hafeez shouldered the burden when the men in green were batting in the second T20 International against New Zealand on Sunday.

Pakistan posted a total of 163/6, with Hafeez finishing unbeaten on 99, which came off 57 balls and included 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Even though Hafeez’s efforts went in vain as New Zealand won by nine wickets, Tanvir was still extremely impressed with his fighting spirit.

You beauty @MHafeez22 superb inng under pressure #PakvsNz — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) December 20, 2020

“You beauty Mohammad Hafeez, superb innings under pressure,” he said on Twitter.

In 2020, Hafeez has been in red-hot form in T20 Internationals as he has scored 374 runs in nine matches at an average of 93.50.

The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.

