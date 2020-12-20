Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said legendary Australia spin king Shane Warne would be able to get wickets with his eyes closed if he were playing today.

Warne, who took 1,001 wickets in international cricket, is widely considered to be one of the best spinners in the world and is arguably the best-ever spinner in the history of the sport, alongside Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.

“If Warne was bowling in this era, he would have bowled with his eyes closed. Be thankful that the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis, Inzamam-ul-Haq, [Mohammad] Yousaf or other great batsmen survived that.” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41.

He is also in 14th place on the all-time wicket-takers list in ODIs with 293 wickets in 194 games at an average of 25.73.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 1233 ( 20.01 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 84 ( 1.36 % ) Shane Warne 82 ( 1.33 % ) Brian Lara 866 ( 14.05 % ) Ricky Ponting 203 ( 3.29 % ) Viv Richards 493 ( 8 % ) Jacques Kallis 163 ( 2.65 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 279 ( 4.53 % ) Wasim Akram 2507 ( 40.68 % ) Glenn McGrath 47 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 205 ( 3.33 % ) Back

