He is too good, Salman Butt on Pakistan player who can’t stop scoring

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has lavished praise on veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, saying he is too good.

Salman’s comments come after Hafeez smashed a career-best 99 not out, which came off 57 balls and included 10 boundaries and five sixes, in the second T20 International against New Zealand on Sunday.

Even though Pakistan lost the match by nine wickets, Salman was highly impressed with Hafeez’s valiant performance.

“Top knock Mohammad Hafeez,” he said on Twitter.

In 2020, Hafeez has been in red-hot form in T20 Internationals as he has scored 374 runs in nine matches at an average of 93.50.

The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.

