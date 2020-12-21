Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir believes Rohail Nazir has “strong character” and has backed the teenage sensation for big things in the future.
Imran’s comments come after Rohail led by example as captain of the Pakistan Shaheens in their 89-run win over New Zealand A.
The 19-year-old was especially impressive in the second innings as he scored a superb 100, which came off 164 balls and included 11 boundaries and two sixes.
Gives his best duration pressure. Strong character
— Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) December 20, 2020
“Gives his best [under] pressure. Strong character,” Imran said on Twitter.
