Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has heaped praise on Mohammad Hafeez for his “fearless and innovative” performances in T20 cricket as of late.

Yasir’s comments come after Hafeez carried the Pakistan team on his shoulders when they batted during the second T20 International against New Zealand on Sunday.

Hafeez smashed a career-best 99 not out, which came off 57 balls and included 10 boundaries and five sixes, as Pakistan finished on 163/6.

Even though Pakistan lost the match by nine wickets, Yasir said Hafeez “showed once again how to bat in a T20”.

👏👏 @MHafeez22 showed once again how to bat in a T20 Fearless and innovative. #NZvsPAK — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) December 20, 2020

“Mohammad Hafeez showed once again how to bat in a T20. Fearless and innovative,” he said on Twitter.

In 2020, Hafeez has been in red-hot form in T20 Internationals as he has scored 374 runs in nine matches at an average of 93.50.

The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Stop being reckless, Shoaib Akhtar says 20-year-old Pakistan player needs to learn to control his firepower

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9807 ( 13.7 % ) Babar Azam 51470 ( 71.88 % ) Steve Smith 2596 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3198 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1970 ( 2.75 % ) Rashid Khan 413 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 80 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1156 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 256 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 483 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9807 ( 13.7 % ) Babar Azam 51470 ( 71.88 % ) Steve Smith 2596 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3198 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1970 ( 2.75 % ) Rashid Khan 413 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 80 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1156 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 256 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 483 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related