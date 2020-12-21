Starting to heat up, Faisal Iqbal on 34-year-old Pakistan all-rounder

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal said spin-bowling all-rounder Kashif Bhatti is starting to heat up following his impressive performance on Sunday.
Bhatti took a five-wicket haul to help Balochistan bowl Northern out for 203.
Following the 34-year-old’s figures of 5-75 off 28 overs, Balochistan ended the day on 92/0.
“Well bowled Kashif Bhatti, your game is on!” Faisal said on Twitter.
Including his five-for in the ongoing game, Bhatti has taken 24 wickets in eight matches at an average of 38.50.
He has also scored 277 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 25.18.
