Starting to heat up, Faisal Iqbal on 34-year-old Pakistan all-rounder

Faisal Iqbal said Kashif Bhatti is starting to heat up

Faisal Iqbal: “Well bowled Kashif Bhatti, your game is on”

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal said spin-bowling all-rounder Kashif Bhatti is starting to heat up following his impressive performance on Sunday.

Bhatti took a five-wicket haul to help Balochistan bowl Northern out for 203.

Following the 34-year-old’s figures of 5-75 off 28 overs, Balochistan ended the day on 92/0.

“Well bowled Kashif Bhatti, your game is on!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Including his five-for in the ongoing game, Bhatti has taken 24 wickets in eight matches at an average of 38.50.

He has also scored 277 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 25.18.

