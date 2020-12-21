Starting to heat up, Faisal Iqbal on 34-year-old Pakistan all-rounder

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal said spin-bowling all-rounder Kashif Bhatti is starting to heat up following his impressive performance on Sunday.

Bhatti took a five-wicket haul to help Balochistan bowl Northern out for 203.

Following the 34-year-old’s figures of 5-75 off 28 overs, Balochistan ended the day on 92/0.

Well bowled Kashif bhatti 👍🏻 your game is on! https://t.co/zBDZ2LKtj7 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) December 20, 2020

“Well bowled Kashif Bhatti, your game is on!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Including his five-for in the ongoing game, Bhatti has taken 24 wickets in eight matches at an average of 38.50.

He has also scored 277 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 25.18.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 298 ( 6.42 % ) Central Punjab 1081 ( 23.29 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1026 ( 22.1 % ) Northern 432 ( 9.31 % ) Sindh 1375 ( 29.62 % ) Southern Punjab 430 ( 9.26 % ) Back

